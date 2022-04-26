Guinean pupils receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarships

Outstanding students at the National Lyceum Kwame N’Krumah in the capital of Guinea-Bissau have been formally presented with Chinese Ambassador Scholarships, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce said the presentation last Friday was meant to strengthen the customary friendship between China and Guinea-Bissau, according to a written statement issued by his embassy the day after.

The statement quotes Mr Guo as voicing hope that the scholarships will teach young Guineans about China, so they can help tighten Sino-Guinean ties in future.

The statement quotes National Lyceum Kwame N’Krumah Principal Idrissa Cassamá, as thanking China for its unbroken support for education in Guinea-Bissau, and the economic and social development of the country.

The scholarships are worth the equivalent of a year of school fees for pupils whose families would otherwise be unable to afford them, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau quotes Mr Cassamá as saying.