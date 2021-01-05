Chinese editions of Mozambican, Angolan fiction on the way

Translations into Chinese of books written in Portuguese by Mia Couto of Mozambique and José Eduardo Agualusa of Angola are due to be published in mainland China this year, The Paper website reports.

The Chinese state-owned website says CITIC Press Group, also owned by the Chinese state, intends to publish in August “The elegant terrorist and other stories”, a collection of three novellas by Couto and Agualusa translated by Zhu Yuge, who studied Portuguese at Peking University.

Beijing Century Wenjing Culture and Media Co. Ltd means to publish in October “The Living and the Others”, a novel by Agualusa translated by Wang Yuan, who teaches Portuguese at Peking University, The Paper website says.