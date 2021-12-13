Chinese donations equip children’s playgrounds in Brasília

The government of Brasília says it has formally opened 20 new playgrounds for children in and around the Brazilian capital.

The local government announced in writing that the playgrounds were declared open in a ceremony held online last week.

The announcement says the Chinese Embassy in Brasília made gifts of playground equipment, books and toys for children’s facilities at 18 clinics and two community service centres.

For three years in a row the embassy has supported the Adopt a Children’s Playground scheme run by the government of Brasília, the announcement quotes a local official, Mayara Noronha Rocha, as saying.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Brasília issued a written statement quoting the ambassador’s wife, Lu Yanliu, as voicing hope that the playgrounds will help children get over the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.