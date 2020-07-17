Chinese doctors perform tricky operation in Mozambique

A Chinese medical team at the Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique has delivered by caesarean section a baby whose mother had a rare late abdominal pregnancy, the Sichuan News website reports.

The website, run by the government of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, says the peculiarity of the pregnancy was detected only in its 33rd week, and that the foetus in an abdominal pregnancy seldom survives that long.

The report says Sichuan doctor Tang Chunhui chose to perform a caesarean section, despite the risk of causing fatal bleeding.

Surgery lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes delivered a baby boy weighing 1.5 kg, and the mother and child, both in good health, were discharged from hospital three days later, the Sichuan News website says.