Chinese diplomatic, consular posts in Brazil celebrate Lunar New Year

The Chinese Embassy in Brasilia and the Chinese consulates in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Recife have jointly arranged a celebration online of the forthcoming Lunar New Year, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the Chinese Association of Brazil presented the celebration.

The report says the celebration included videos posted online explaining the importance of the Lunar New Year among Chinese, the origins of the holidays and what they mean culturally, along with performances of dance and music transmitted through social media.

Xinhua quotes Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming as saying: “In Chinese culture, the Ox symbolises diligence, down-to-earthness and entrepreneurship. With courage and determination, we will work in this new year with all Brazilian society to move the bilateral relationship forward.”