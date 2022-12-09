Chinese diplomat hopes that Portuguese entrepreneurs will make more use of Macau

On the 28th of November, the president of the Regional Council of Portuguese Communities in Asia and Oceania, Rita Santos, met with China’s ambassador to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, and heard from him that he hoped that Portuguese entrepreneurs would make full use of the platform of Macau and invest actively in Macau and in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area, according to a statement from the Office of the Council of the Portuguese Communities in the Mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong Circle.

During the meeting, the Chinese diplomat stressed that Portugal is a comprehensive strategic partner of China, and Macau is an important bridge between China and Portugal, playing the role of economic and trade platform as well as a cultural link.

Rita Santos introduced to the ambassador the situation of the Portuguese community and the Macanese community living in Macau, as well as the role of Macau as a platform for the social and economic development of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

(Source: Ponto Final)