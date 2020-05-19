Chinese demand tipped to drive Brazilian exports of chicken

An association of Brazilian producers of meat, ABPA, expects Chinese demand to maintain the strength of Brazilian exports of chicken this year, Reuters reported on Friday.

The news agency quotes ABPA President Francisco Turra as forecasting that Brazil will export between 4.3 million tonnes and 4.5 million tonnes of chicken this year, or up to 7 percent more than last year.

Mr Turra expects a Brazilian slaughterhouse shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic to resume production of chicken and pork on Friday, a week early, Reuters says.

Last November the news agency reported that the BRF SA slaughterhouse in the city of Lajeado, in southern Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, had obtained permission to export its output to China.