Chinese demand forecast to drive Brazilian meat exports

Exports of Brazilian meat are set to grow this year because of demand in Greater China, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts.

An authority on farming, João Faustino da Silva, says in a report published by the USDA that exports of beef from Brazil to China have grown this year despite logistical bottlenecks.

Mr da Silva forecasts that annual exports of Brazilian beef will increase by 10 percent this year to 2.5 million tonnes, the most yet, mainly because of record-breaking sales to Mainland China and Hong Kong as more Brazilian slaughterhouses are permitted to send beef to China.

International demand due to the outbreak of African swine fever in China last year will increase the annual amount of pork Brazil exports by 15 percent this year, Mr da Silva says in the USDA report.