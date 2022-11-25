Chinese delegation visits Confucius Institute at Unicamp

Chinese authorities visited the Confucius Institute at Unicamp on 21st of November, aiming to establish and deepen international cooperation projects for education and research.

During the meeting, with representatives from the Executive Board of International Relations (DERI) and the Rector’s Office (GR), they discussed the possibility of expanding Brazil-China educational cooperation in areas such as dentistry, agribusiness and mining, highlighting the interest in increasing the number of Chinese students to Unicamp.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Institute of Economics, the Faculty of Medical Sciences, the Rare Works Library (Bora) and the Center for China Studies.

The delegation was composed of Shu Jianping, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil; Wang Zhiwei, Counselor of Education of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil and Gao Qinxiang, professor of Beijing Jiaotong University.

(Source: Site of Unicamp)