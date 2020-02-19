Chinese contractors repair water supply system in Mozambique

A Mozambican vice-minister has said the water supply to the Mozambican cities of Maputo and Matola is due to be fully restored today, once Chinese contractors have finished repairs to the supply system, which went wrong last week, Jornal Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Public Works, Housing, and Water Resources Vice-minister Cecília Chamutota as saying so after inspecting the progress of work on repairing a burst pipe, being done by Chinese state-owned companies China Geo-Engineering Corp. and China Road and Bridge Corp.

The burst limited the piped water supply, and the distributor, Águas da Região de Maputo SA, used tankers to bring water to the areas where the shortage was greatest, Jornal Notícias says.