Chinese contractor turns over public housing in Cabo Verde

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva of Cabo Verde will formally accept from the builder today the Portelinha public housing complex in Ribeira de Craquinha on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, Inforpress says.

The complex contains 88 two-bedroom dwellings in 11 blocks, and has car parking, a children’s playground and green areas, the Cabo Verdean state-run news agency reported on Monday.

China paid over 1 billion escudos (about US$10.36 million) of the cost of the complex, one of seven it is due to build in Cabo Verde, Inforpress says.

In 2020 the agency reported that an agreement between the Cabo Verdean Infrastructure, Land Management and Housing Ministry and the China International Development Cooperation Agency provided for a Chinese contractor to take charge of construction.