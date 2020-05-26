Chinese contractor to repair damaged bridge in Timor-Leste

China Building Material Tangshan Installation Co. (CBMI) will repair the Weru-Loco bridge in southeastern Timor-Leste’s Lautém district, which was damaged by floods caused by heavy rain, ANTIL reports.

The Timorese state-run news agency quotes Rui Hernâni, Director-General at Timor-Leste’s Public Works Ministry, as saying representatives of the Ministry’s Project Management Unit and the Chinese State-owned contractor are already on site to see what has to be done.

Mr Hernâni hopes CBMI can repair the Weru-Loco bridge quickly so that traffic can pass between Timorese capital Díli and the city of Lospalos as it did before, ANTIL says.