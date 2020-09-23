Chinese contractor to re-start work on Mozambican airport

The Chinese contractor building Chongoene Airport in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza will soon restart construction work, Jornal Notícias reports.

Work will resume now that the contractor and the provincial authorities have agreed on precautions to protect the workers against the Covid-19 virus, the Mozambican newspaper says.

Last month Rádio Moçambique reported that the authorities in Mozambique were doing their best to allow the return to the country of Chinese specialists so work on Chongoene Airport could resume.

The Mozambican state-run radio station said China was paying the US$75 million cost of the airport.

In 2018 Jornal Notícias reported that state-owned China Aviation International Construction and Investment Co. Ltd would build the airport.