Chinese contractor to finish Timorese grain depot in 2020

Chinese state-owned contractor Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd should complete this year the grain depot and processing facility that it began building last year in Baucau, in northeastern Timor Leste, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement on Monday saying the contractor has done 70 percent of the work.

The statement quotes Timorese Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral as saying while visiting the site last week that the facility will help his country develop its agriculture and lessen its dependence on imported grain.

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo, who accompanied Mr Amaral, expressed the eagerness of China to increase Sino-Timorese cooperation in farming and building infrastructure, the Chinese Embassy says.