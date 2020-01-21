Chinese contractor repairs flood-damaged Mozambican road

China Jiangxi Corp. for International Economic and Technical Cooperation (CJIC) says it has repaired a stretch of road in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado which was damaged by flooding.

The Chinese state-owned contractor issued a written announcement last week saying it recently repaired 78 kilometres of the road that connects Nguia, Meluco and Montepuez.

Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário expressed gratitude for the work done already, and hope that the contractor can repair as soon as possible the entire 165 kilometres length of the road, thus providing convenience for residents in the region, CJIC says.