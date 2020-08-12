Chinese contractor may soon resume work on Mozambican bridge

The contractor repairing the road bridge over the Save River in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane may re-start work on the bridge next month, Folha de Maputo reports, citing a provincial highways official, Elcídio Parruque.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Mr Parruque as saying the loosening of restrictions imposed in the effort to counter the Covid-19 pandemic may allow the work to resume.

Traffic is using a temporary bridge in the meantime, Folha de Maputo quotes Mr Parruque as saying.

Separately, a Mozambican television station, TV Miramar, reports that personnel in charge of the work are stuck in China.

The contract is worth 5 billion meticals (about US$70.7 million), Miramar says.

In March another Mozambican newspaper, Jornal Notícias, identified the contractor in charge of the project aimed at improving road links in southern Mozambique as state-owned China Road and Bridge Corp.