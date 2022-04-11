Chinese contractor makes start on housing in southern Angola

China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co. Ltd has completed the first prototype of the buildings that will make up the Ekuma II housing project in Ondjiva, in southern Angola, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website reports.

When Angolan President João Lourenço visited the site, he said the new settlement would help develop the economy of Ondjiva, and provide a beautiful environment and complete facilities for its people, according to a report posted on the website last week.

The report says 244 new homes of four different types will together contain 23,604 square meters of floor space.

The purpose is to give Ondjiva a modern housing and commercial complex to improve the environment for doing business there and boost the local economy, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website says.