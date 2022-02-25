Chinese contractor makes progress in building Timorese port

China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd has completed 72 per cent of the job of building a container port in Timor-Leste, Tatoli reports.

The Timorese state-run news agency says the port, in Tibar Bay on the outskirts of Díli, is due to open in May.

The report says the port project is a joint undertaking by the Timorese government, Bolloré Ports and the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank.

The port will increase the capacity of Timor-Leste to handle cargo, improve the business climate there, diversify the economy and create jobs, the report quotes the government as saying.

Once the Tibar Bay port is open, the present container port in Díli will be turned into a marina and port for cruise ships, Tatoli says.