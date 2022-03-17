CR7 starts on contract to improve roads in eastern Angola

China Railway No. 7 Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CR7) has started work on surfacing and otherwise improving roads around the eastern Angolan municipality of Luena, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says CR7 will earn 9.3 billion kwanza (US$19.7 million) by improving 16 roads in the Santa Rosa, Tchifuchi, Popular and Hospital areas of Luena in the next seven months.

The report quotes Governor Gonçalves Muandumba of the surrounding province of Moxico as saying the Chinese state-owned contractor will ensure that the roads are broad enough for two lanes, each 3.4 metres wide, with pavements 2 metres wide, and install solar-powered street lighting.

The work began on Tuesday, the report says.

Eventually all roads in Luena will be surfaced to improve the lives of its people, Angop quotes Mr Muandumba as saying.