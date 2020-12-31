Chinese contractor completes road improvements in Mozambique

Chinese state-owned Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co. Ltd says it has finished work on improving the road network in the northern Mozambican city of Lichinga.

The company issued a written announcement saying it worked on 15.32 km of roadway, widening a thoroughfare in Lichinga and building four byways.

The announcement quotes Mozambican Vice-minister of Public Works Cecilia Sandra Chamutota as saying that the improvements will greatly ease flows of traffic in the city, forming the basis for faster economic development there.

The vice-minister expressed her gratitude for the commitment to completing the work on time shown by the contractor in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sinohydro Bureau 11 announcement says.