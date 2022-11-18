Chinese Consulate in Brazil donates books to the Secretary of Education in Sao Paulo

The Consulate General of China in São Paulo donated 1,200 books translated into Portuguese to the State Department of Education (Seduc), including six children’s books with traditional Chinese tales that are illustrated in chalk and aquarelle.

The donation is the result of a protocol of intentions signed in 2021 between the Consulate of China and Seduc with the aim of promoting technical training and cultural dissemination between the two countries. The action marked the possibility of cooperation in the areas of education and culture between Brazil and other countries in the world.

A term of donation of titles was signed on the spot by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Chen Peijie, and by the First Lady of the State, Luciana Garcia. In addition to donating books, the two parties reached an agreement to promote exchanges between São Paulo and Chinese students and the teaching of Mandarin.

(Source: Consulate General of China in São Paulo)