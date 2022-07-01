Chinese Consulate General in São Paulo and LIDE China organize a meeting about BRICS

The online meeting titled “Deepening the BRICS Partnership together toward a bright future for global development”, organized by LIDE China in partnership with the Chinese Consulate General in São Paulo, was held on Wednesday.

The event brought together names such as the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in São Paulo, Chen Peijie, the chairman of the Parliamentary Front of the Brazil-China National Congress and the BRICS Parliamentary Front, federal deputy Fausto Pinato, the president of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the president of the Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies, Wang Yansong, the general coordinator of GEBRICS/USP, Paulo Casella, the director of the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Guo Cunhai and the professor at the University of Beijing, Chen Yifeng.

According to the Consul General, the countries of BRICS have a great responsibility in terms of planning for the future under three primary axes: global security, development, and cultural exchange.