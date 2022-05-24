Chinese company XCMG begins to set up business at Technology Park of Brazil

The Government of Brazil reported on Friday that the arrival of the Chinese machinery giant Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) marks the start of business activities at the Mato Grosso Technology Park. The company is the world’s fifth-largest manufacturer of heavy machinery for construction. Its first overseas production line is set up in Pouso Alegre (MG), Brazil.

A modern structure of containers will be built provisionally by the City Council for the arrival of the company, which will only be a few meters away from the works of the Technology Park. It is expected that the Chinese company will start its operation within 60 days.

According to the Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, the arrival of XCMG does not only mean that it will produce machinery in Mato Grosso, but will also bring technology and solutions for other demands.