Chinese company to undertake construction of Palace of Culture in Guinea-Bissau

The construction of the Palace of Culture in Guinea-Bissau will start this year, which will be funded and undertaken by a Chinese company, said Guinea-Bissau’s Secretary of State for Culture, Francelino da Cunha.

The project’s budget is slightly higher than eight million euros, which will be used to construct a music school, art galleries, and other cultural facilities.

Francelino da Cunha said that he trusts the capability of the Chinese company whose businesses span Angola and other countries around the world, and whose projects also cover the areas of health and banking in Guinea-Bissau.

Francelino da Cunha said that at the moment, the two parties are finalizing the details of the contract and determining the commencement of the construction.