Chinese company to equip expanding brewery in Brazil

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd of China has said it has won a contract to supply equipment for the expansion of a brewery in Brazil belonging to Heineken NV of the Netherlands, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment as telling the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the contract is worth 160.8 million yuan (about US$23.1 million).

The report quotes Heineken as saying it will invest 865 million reais (about US$183.1 million) by the end of next year in expanding its Ponta Grossa brewery in southern Brazil to increase the output there by 75 percent.

It quotes Heineken Brazil Chief Executive Mauricio Giamellaro as saying in an interview that his company will build, in effect, a new brewery.

Heineken claims 22 percent of the Brazilian market for beer, Reuters says.