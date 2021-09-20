Chinese company soon to begin mining graphite in Mozambique

DH Mining Development Co. Lda of China will begin next year mining and processing graphite in Nipepe, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa, Rádio Moçambique reports.

The Mozambican state-run broadcaster quotes a provincial official, Silvino Bonomar, as saying DH Mining is investing US$30 million in the mine.

Mr Bonomar said DH Mining was in the final stages of installing the mining equipment, and of building the graphite warehouse and processing facility.

A bridge connecting Nipepe to the adjoining province of Nampula is being planned, the report quotes Mr Bonomar as saying.

The DH Mining concession in Nipepe is estimated to contain over 5 million tonnes of graphite, Rádio Moçambique says.