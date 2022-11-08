Chinese company sets up battery factory for electric cars in Portugal

On November 3rd, Chinese electric car battery company China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology (CALB) announced that it had reached an agreement to set up a factory in Portugal. The Chinese manufacturer plans the battery factory in Sines of Setúbal district to start operating in 2025, a company representative said.

The representative said that the factory had to be open in 2025 so that, in the following year, batteries could leave Sines for Europe to be installed in several European cars by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The representative pointed out that the factory will be built in several phases, the first of which involves building the industrial unit on 50 of the 100 hectares of land.

According to the China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance, an industry association, CALB was the third largest Chinese electric car battery manufacturer in 2021.