Chinese company selling electricity meters in Brazil

Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd of China announced on Thursday its Brazilian subsidiary has struck deals to sell 179 million yuan (about US$25.3 million) worth of electricity meters to customers in Brazil and Colombia, the China Securities Journal reports.

The Chinese financial website quotes Sanxing Medical and Electric as telling the Shanghai Stock Exchange in writing that the subsidiary, Nansen Instrumentos de Precisão Ltda, will supply electricity meters to Neoenergia SA of Brazil and Union Temporal Caribe of Colombia.

The value of the sales is equivalent to 3 percent of the operating profit Sanxing Medical and Electric made in 2018, the China Securities Journal website reports.

That year, a Brazilian newspaper, Valor Económico, reported that Sanxing Medical and Electric had acquired all of the stock of Nansen Instrumentos de Precisão that it did not already own, after having bought 51 per cent of shares in 2015.