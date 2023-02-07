Chinese company is interested in investing in the energy sector in Guinea-Bissau

The Representative of Guinea-Bissau to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr. Abdú Jaquité, said that the photovoltaic plant that Chinese company Hunan Construction Investment Group plan to install in the country will fill the existing gap that will exist, even with the start of operations of the power provided by the OMVG dam.

Jaquité said that the government knew that the amount of energy intended for the country would not even cover 50 percent of the country’s needs, so it would move ahead with the project to install photovoltaic power plants to make up for the deficit.

“This Chinese company is interested in investing in the country’s energy sector, which consists of installing four photovoltaic plants in four regions of Guinea-Bissau, namely Mansoa (center), Gabú (east), Buba (south) and Cacheu (north). At the moment, we are working on the details of the contract and the guarantee for the company or the investor, as well as the duration of the project,” he said.

(Source: The Democrat)