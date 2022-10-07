Chinese company helps build a modern port in Timor-Leste

After four years of intensive construction, the port of Tibar, 10 kilometers west of Dili, the Capital of Timor-Leste, has recently come into operation. The port is the largest infrastructure investment project in the country since its creation and also the first modern container terminal.

The Chinese company, China Harbour, won the right to build the port after several rounds of international tenders, having competed with engineering firms from South Korea and France.

The completion of the project will give a strong impetus to the implementation of Timor-Leste’s Strategic National Development Plan 2011-2030 and will promote the country’s economic development. Over the past four years, the project has also helped to create a large number of jobs and train talent in port construction in Timor-Leste.