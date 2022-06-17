Chinese company exports railway vehicles to Brazil for the first time

China’s largest railway vehicle manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. recently signed a contract with Brazilian mining company Vale for the export of 62 main railroad cars. This is the first time a Chinese company has exported railway vehicles to Brazil.

Vale operates the only two passenger railroads in Brazil, Vitória-Minas Railway and Carajás Railway, that connect capitals and important ports in several states in the southeast and northeast of Brazil.

It will considerably increase the passenger capacity of Brazil’s main railroad and improve the quality of travel for the local populace once it is operational.

The urban rail train supplied by CRRC Qingdao Sifang for São Paulo’s Line 13, the first airport express line in South America, began service in 2020.