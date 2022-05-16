Chinese company DJI to be exhibitor of Drone Show in Brazil

The Drone Show 2022 will be held at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil, from May 17 to 19. The DJI, a Chinese giant in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, will be one of the exhibitors at the event and will display its Mini 3 Pro and other models.

The event will offer nine lectures and seven seminars, which cover the latest and most important topics in the sector of Brazil. What’s more, small-scale flight tests may probably be held in the venue.

The event will be participated by drone manufacturers and importers, companies specializing in embedded technology, companies engaging in data processing platforms, and service providers. Among the exhibitors, the Chinese company DJI is one of the largest brands and has several booths in the convention center.