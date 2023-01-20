Chinese company conducted site visit in Guinea-Bissau

A delegation from the Chinese state-owned company Hunan Construction Investment Group Co (HNCEG), accompanied by the Representative of Guinea-Bissau to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Forum Macao), Mr. Abdú Jaquité, has been in Bissau since the 6th of January in 2023.

A technical team for the visit was composed by the technicians from the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Guinea-Bissau and Chinese technicians and during the trip, the delegation visited the sites chosen for the installation of photovoltaic plants in Mansoa, Gabu, Buba and Cacheu.

On the 10th of January in 2023, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Aladje Botche Candé in consultation with the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Abas Djaló, in accordance with the guidance of the Representative of Forum Macao Mr. Abdú Jaquité, sent a request for authorization for the entry of cashew nuts in China through diplomatic channels. If all goes well, the cashew nut will have access to the Chinese market.

(Source: Radio Voz Do Povo)