Chinese company Angelalign buys 51% stake in Brazilian company Aditek

On the 28th of October, Chinese company Angelalign announced the purchase of 51% of the operation of Aditek, a Brazilian manufacturer of orthodontic appliances and aligners. The transaction was worth US$ 19.4 million. With the deal, the Chinese company, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange and valued at around US$ 1.6 billion, will have Aditek as a local player to offer its own aligners.

Founded in 2003, Angelalign is one of the main competitors of aligners market leader, Align Technology.

Aditek was founded in 1990 by orthodontists Alexandre and Dilza Lopes. The company has spent more than two decades operating with the manufacture of orthodontic appliances. In 2011, the company decided to enter the market of aligners.

The terms agreed in the deal specify that, in the first instance, Aditek will remain operating under its own brand, but the aligners produced by Angelalign will be offered as a option for the consumer.