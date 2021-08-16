Chinese companies represented at Angolan business fair

Representatives of over 140 companies, some of them Chinese companies, attended the Expo-Huíla 2021 business fair in the Angolan province of Huila, the largest such event in the south of the country, Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper says companies in the private or public sectors in Brazil, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa and Turkey, and in the Angolan provinces of Luanda, Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Namibe, Cunene and Huambo were among those represented at the fair, which ended yesterday.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut the number of exhibitors to fewer than the 180 the fair venue can accommodate, Jornal de Angola quotes Huíla Agriculture, Trade and Industry Association President Paulo Gaspar as saying.

Separately, the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reports that Governor Nuno Mahapi of Huíla and Angolan Secretary of State for Trade Amadeu Nunes presided over the opening of the 28th Expo-Huíla last Wednesday.

The fair is an opportunity for companies at home and abroad to link up and spur Angolan exports, Angop quotes Mr Mahapi as saying.