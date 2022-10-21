Chinese companies hold 5th edition of recruitment fair

Several Chinese companies will hold on the 6th of November, at the Confucius Institute of UNESP, in São Paulo, the 5th edition of the Recruitment Fair for Chinese Companies in Brazil. The event aims to attract candidates to fill vacancies at different levels, in Chinese state-owned and private companies present in Brazil.

More than 120 vacancies will be offered, in positions of trainee, assistant, analyst, coordinator, manager, director and vice-president. The areas that are hiring are: HR, Financial, Administrative, Sales, Marketing, Accounting, Legal, and Translation.

In the previous fairs, more than 50 large companies from various sectors participated, such as engineering, communications, machine manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and many other industries. More than 500 job opportunities were offered. Between 2016 and 2019, four editions of the event were successfully held. Due to the pandemic, the organizers suspended the fair in 2020 and 2021.