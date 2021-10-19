Chinese companies competing to build Angolan oil refinery

Chinese companies are involved in two of the five bids to build and run an oil refinery in the western Angolan city of Lobito, Lusa reports, citing the Angolan state oil company, Sonangol EP.

Sonangol issued a written statement disclosing that Chinese state-owned Lanpec Technologies Co. Ltd and International Business Development Group Inc. of the United States are making one of bids, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency last Saturday.

Sonangol says Chinese state-owned AVIC International Beijing Co. Ltd and China Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering Corp., along with Angolan shipping agent Hull Blyth Manpower, are making another, the report says.

It says Sonangol is due to announce the winning bid on December 10.

The winner will build and run a facility with the capacity to refine 200,000 barrels of oil a day, Lusa says.