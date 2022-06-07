Chinese community donates 100,000 reais to help Brazilian families affected by the heavy rains

Last Wednesday, the City Hall of Recife received the visit of the Consul-General of China in Recife, Yan Yuqing. Received by the Deputy Mayor, Isabella de Roldão, the representatives of the Chinese community donated more than 100 thousand reais to help the City Hall to take care of the homeless caused by heavy rains in the state. Other members of the consulate were also present.

There are more than 20 items donated, ranging from food to personal hygiene products. The donation will help thousands of people who lost almost all their possessions last week because of the heavy rains that hit the Metropolitan Region of Recife, causing flooding and landslides.

Afterward, the group headed to Recife’s marine terminal, where with the help of the Brazilian Navy, the materials were separated and prepared for distribution among several shelters in the city.

Besides the Chinese Community, the Consulate-General of Japan in Recife, and the Embassy of Slovenia, located in Brasilia, sent messages of condolence to the people of Pernambuco.