Chinese clothing brand Shein arrives in Brazil

Chinese clothing and accessories brand Shein will open its first physical store in Brazil. The store will be in a pop-up format and will be open for five days, from the 12th to the 16th of November, at Shopping Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo.

In March of this year, the company took a similar step in Brazil when it also created a pop-up store in Rio de Janeiro. Since there are only showcase parts, customers should order via the app if they want to buy the products.

According to Felipe Feistler, general manager of Shein in Brazil, the initiative is to bring consumers closer to the brand. With the pop-up store, people will be able to get to know the brand and its products better, making purchases on the spot and this experience should generate a new range of consumers.