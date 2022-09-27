Chinese cinema from São Paulo brings films that break barriers and stereotypes

With the theme “China — lights and shadows, sounds and dreams”, the 7th São Paulo Chinese Film Festival will take place from the 2nd to the 13th of October, in person and free of charge, at Centro Cultural São Paulo. The event will present nine contemporary films, most of them never seen before in Brazil, divided into “Human and Historical Landscape”, “Contemporary Urban Landscape” and “Ethnic and Regional Landscape”.

According to the curators, feature films bring multidimensional narratives that break barriers and cultural stereotypes. These are works that portray our time and the new generation in stories full of truth and feeling from a genuinely Chinese perspective.

The São Paulo Chinese Film Festival is organized by the Confucius Institute at Unesp, in partnership with the São Paulo Cultural Center and Spcine. It became a cultural activity of great influence and reference for the promotion and dissemination of Chinese cinema in Brazil.