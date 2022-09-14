Chinese cinema exhibition presents 11 free films in Campinas

In September, the CPFL Institute is hosting a free Chinese cinema exhibition. There are a total of 11 films available, four films in face-to-face sessions and ten online. The first session happened at 19:00 on the 6th of September at Umuarama Hall.

The exhibition is part of the 6th edition of the CPFL Brazil-China Exchange program and aims to use film to show the public how western influences are reflected in contemporary Chinese cinematography.

The four sessions will occur every Tuesday in September at 19:00. The online films will be available on the Innsaei streaming platform until the 30th. Before all sessions, the exhibition curator, Alê Amazonia, will make a brief presentation to contextualize the narratives and techniques of the productions.