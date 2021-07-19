Chinese Catholics contribute to World Youth Day Lisbon 2023

Over 20 young Chinese Catholics living in Portugal or the central Chinese city of Xi’an have got together to compose and record the Chinese version of the anthem for World Youth Day Lisbon 2023, the organisers of the international Catholic event say.

Young Chinese living in Portugal, helped by Chinese missionary Dominia Shen Lijun, took the words of the anthem, entitled “There’s Haste in the Air” in English, translated them into Chinese, and then arranged the music for the Chinese version, the organisers announced in writing last week.

The organisers say recordings were then made of the Xi’an Agios English Choir and the Xi’an Seraphim Choir performing the Chinese version at Xi’an Expo Park and in St Francis’s Cathedral in Xi’an on April 10 and 11.

The Chinese version will be used to draw Chinese Catholics around the world to take part in World Youth Day Lisbon 2023, the organisers say.