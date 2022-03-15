Irrimac introducing the DFSK Motor eC35 in Portugal in March

Distributor Irrimac will launch in the Portuguese market this month the eC35 electric vehicle made by Dongfeng Sokon Automobile (DFSK Motor) of China, the Motor24 website says.

Irrimac says DFSK Motor means to bring to Portugal compact, efficient electric vehicles for carrying loads in urban areas, the Portuguese website reported last Friday.

The report quotes an Irrimac executive, Francisco Sales Galhoz, as saying the four-seat eC35 is suitable for transporting wheelchair users.

Another DFSK Motor model, the eC31 electric van, will be launched in Portugal this summer there, and can be ordered now, the report says.

The cargo compartment of the eC31 can be configured in a dozen ways, making it useful in the growing business of making deliveries in towns of merchandise bought online, and in performing other services such as those rendered by public utilities, the Motor24 website quotes Irrimac as saying.