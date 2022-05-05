Chinese car brand BYD opens its first dealer store in Brazil

The luxury car dealer in Brazil Eurobike had opened the first dealer store of the Chinese car brand BYD in Brazil the week before, said the Chinese car company.

The store, located in São Paulo, sells autonomous luxury vehicles of high performance such as the Tan EV, an all-electric seven-seater SUV, and the Han EV, a sporty sedan.

With a 20-year experience in the area of luxury cars, the Eurobike was selected by BYD as its first dealer in Brazil.

BYD also confirms that the Saga group will be another dealer of BYD in Brasilia, Cuiabá, and Sinop.