Chinese canoeists staying in Portugal to train for Olympics

The Chinese national canoeing team have been training in Portugal since November and have extended their stay there until April to prepare for the Olympic Games, TSF reports.

The Portuguese radio station says the 60-strong Chinese party decided to remain at the Nelo Training Centre for two extra months because of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The report quotes world champion Chinese canoeist Liu Hao as saying: “Everything is going well.”

The centre adjusted its arrangements to cope with the longer stay by the Chinese team, who are training there along with 17 other national teams, TSF quotes Nelo Training Centre General Manager André Santos as saying.