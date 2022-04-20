Chinese-built waterworks in Angola put through its paces

A water treatment plant built by China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CTCE) in the Angolan city of M’banza-Kongo has now been treating water for 900 days, the China Daily says.

The plant will be turned over to the authorities in the northwestern Angolan province of Zaire on October 30, after 36 months in the hands of the builder, the Chinese state-run newspaper reported on Monday.

The report says Chinese state-owned CTCE employs three Chinese to keep the plant running around the clock, and is training 10 Angolans to do the job.

The plant and its associated pumping station, tanks and pipes can supply 15,000 households with potable water, the China Daily says