Chinese-built train sets destined for Angolan railway

National Institute for Railways of Angola Director-General Ottoniel Manuel has said the number of passengers trains carry between the Angolan cities of Benguela and Lobito could grow to over 450,000 a month from 80,000 owing to new train sets being used on the line, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Manuel as saying the two new diesel train sets made by CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China will start running in June.

Mr Manuel said the introduction of the four-carriage train sets, which can carry 696 passengers, will meet increased demand on the 30 km line between Benguela and Lobito.

The first four of 10 other train sets being made in China for use in Luanda will arrive in Angola within three weeks, Angop quotes Mr Manuel as saying.