JinkoSolar rooftop solar panels help Stampa Food go green

A rooftop array of solar panels made by JinkoSolar Co. Ltd. of China gives Brazilian distributor Stampa Food Distribuidora de Alimentos Ltda a supply of electricity from a sustainable source, the manufacturer says.

The array supplies all the power the Stampa Food warehouse needs from day to day, JinkoSolar announced last Thursday in a social media post.

The array answers the call by Nestlé SA of Switzerland for distributors of its food and drink, such as Stampa Food in Brazil, to make their networks greener.

JinkoSolar says the call shows the Nestlé commitment to reducing carbon emissions, including those of distributors of its products around the world.