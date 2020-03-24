Chinese-built power station in Angola up and running

A power station with a capacity of 20 megawatts newly built in the central Angolan province of Bié is up and running, Angop reports, quoting a local government official, Abel Guerra.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Guerra as saying trials of the power station began in February.

The four generators there can supply over 3,000 households with electricity, backing up the power supply from other sources to the provincial capital, Cuito, ready to fill the gap should the supply from a 30-megawatt power station in a neighbouring province fail, Angop quotes Mr Guerra as saying.

State-run China Radio International has reported that Chinese state-owned Sinohydro Corp. Ltd built the Bié power station.