Chinese-built housing in Cabo Verde ready in mid-2021

The Portelinha public housing complex in Ribeira da Craquinha on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente should be ready for occupation in May or June next year, Inforpress reports, quoting Cabo Verdean Maritime Economy Minister Paulo Veiga.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Mr Veiga as saying during a visit to the site that the 88 dwellings in the complex will house residents of a shantytown nearby.

Mr Veiga said work on the complex was suspended for over a month because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that the Chinese contractor was working overtime to catch up.

He said 94 Cabo Verdean workers were doing most of the work, and that a few Chinese specialists were waiting abroad for Cabo Verde to reopen its borders before joining them.

The project reflects the excellence of official and popular Sino-Cabo Verdean relations, Inforpress quotes Mr Veiga as saying.